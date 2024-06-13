Football

Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Oranje Can Go Far At European Championship, Says De Ligt

While the Netherlands have an array of talent within their group, De Ligt believes not having a standout player could prove to be an advantage heading into their Euro 2024 campaign

Matthijs de Ligt believes the Netherlands can go far in Euro 2024.
info_icon

Matthijs De Ligt believes the Netherlands have every chance of claiming their first international trophy since 1988 at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

De Ligt, who will be featuring in his third major tournament for the Oranje in Germany, did not feature in the final four games of their qualifying campaign through injury.

The 24-year-old endured another stop-start season with Bayern Munich, making 22 appearances in the Bundesliga and was left on the bench as the Netherlands concluded their preparations for the competition against Iceland earlier this week.

De Ligt has made 45 appearances for his country and is one of the more experienced players within Ronald Koeman's ranks heading into the tournament despite his age.

However, De Ligt is confident that the selected 26-man group has more than enough to deal with the pressures of tournament football.

"It's good that we have a lot of guys at top teams in Europe,” he said ahead of their Group D opener against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

“That’s very important for a tournament like this because it means we have the necessary experience playing against top players every three to four days.

"We have a lot of quality across the board. We have to take it game by game but I think we can certainly go far.”

The Netherlands have had to deal with a number of injuries leading up to the tournament, with Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong the latest to withdraw from the squad. 

While the Oranje have an array of talent within their group, De Ligt believes not having a standout player could prove to be an advantage heading into their Euro 2024 campaign. 

“It means that everyone has their nose on the same starting line and are all pulling in the same direction.

“We have a nice, good group. It's about performance. We are working well on that. We have a group that can grow closer together, on and off the field."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  2. IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi On June 14
  3. Bhagwat Attends RSS 'Karyakarta' Camp In Gorakhpur; Likely To Meet Yogi
  4. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat
  5. Reasi Bus Attack: 50 detained For Questioning In major Crackdown
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  3. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  4. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
  5. 'Bigg Boss 16' Star Tina Datta Wows Fans In Indo-Western Outfit, Braided Half Updo & Bindi
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Bayern Munich Experience Aided Preparation, Says Harry Kane
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Tanzid Leads With First Four, Followed By A Six
  3. Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Oranje Can Go Far At European Championship, Says De Ligt
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Championships Prize Money Increases To Record GBP 50 Million - Check Details
World News
  1. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
  2. Unusually Heavy Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Will Affect 2,00,000 People, A Top UN Official Warns
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  5. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know