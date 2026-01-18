Neom Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Table-Toppers Brace For Falcons Test

Neom Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action. X/@Alhilal_EN

Neom vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 16 on Sunday, 18 January, at King Khalid Sports City Stadium. Mid-table Neom host league leaders Al Hilal, looking to recover from two straight losses, while the visitors aim to extend their winning streak and strengthen their lead atop the table. Neom have struggled defensively, conceding 23 goals and winning just once in their last six home games. Al Hilal, with 38 goals in 14 matches and a tight backline, will test the hosts and seek to widen the gap over second-placed Al Nassr.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jan 2026, 10:29:13 pm IST Neom Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info The Neom vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.