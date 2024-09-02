Football

Nations League: Kimmich Named New Germany Captain After Gundogan's International Retirement

Joshua Kimmich has been named as Germany's new captain following Ilkay Gundogan's international retirement last month

Joshua Kimmich is named as Germany's new captain
Joshua Kimmich has been named as Germany's new captain following Ilkay Gundogan's international retirement last month. (More Football News)

The Bayern Munich player has made 91 appearances for the national team since his debut in May 2016, netting six goals, and has captained the side on 17 previous occasions.

Kimmich played in all five of Germany's games at Euro 2024 as they reached the quarter-finals, with Nagelsmann confirming how key a figure the versatile player is.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal's Kai Havertz, who captained Germany at youth level, have been selected as vice-captains by Julian Nagelsmann.

"The captain places the team's opinion with the coaching team. Kimmich was the logical successor," Nagelsmann said.

"He leads the way with his mentality. We have a very good mix with these three players."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jonathan Tah, Niclas Fullkrug and Pascal Gross have also been selected for Germany's new leadership council.

"The team council is a very good, responsible group," Nagelsmann added. "We selected it well; the players were all very happy and are keen to fill their roles."

Nagelsmann also confirmed that Ter Stegen will be Germany's number one following Manuel Neuer's international retirement in August.

The Barcelona goalkeeper made his debut in a pre-Euro 2012 friendly and has since made 40 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets, with Neuer's continued presence stopping him from nailing down a starting spot.

"Marc is number one. And deservedly the number one," Nagelsmann said.

"He has performed well for several years. He has been captain at Barcelona for several years and is the undisputed number one with very, very good performances.

"And he will also fulfil that role for us. That's why he's the clear number one."

Germany will begin their Nations League campaign against Hungary on Saturday, before facing the Netherlands next week. 

