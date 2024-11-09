Luciano Spalletti has made several changes to his Italy squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France. (More Football News)
Italy are currently top of Group A2 by a point after four games, and know a win against Belgium next week will secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Spalletti was able to name Inter's Nicolo Barella back to his ranks after the midfielder missed the Azzurri's October encounters after undergoing nose surgery.
Only Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian (both 38) and Marcus Thuram (57) have won more successful duels than Barella (35) for Inter in Serie A this season.
However, the Italians will be without defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia, with the former picking up a knee issue in Arsenal's Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Spalletti also did not include Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Belgium last month, or Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.
Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juventus' Nicolo Savona and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella all come into the squad, receiving their first senior call-ups.
Italy squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, (Paris Saint-Germain), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli); Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Caleb Okoli (Leicester City), Nicolo Savona (Juventus), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham); Nicolo Barella (Inter), Davide Frattesi (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Nicolo Rovella (Lazio), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle); Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Daniel Maldini (Monza), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta).