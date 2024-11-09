Football

Nations League 2024-25: Barella Returns, Calafiori Ruled Out As Italy Announce Squad

Italy will be without defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia, with the former picking up a knee issue in Arsenal's Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nations League
Nicolo Barella has returned to the Italy squad
info_icon

Luciano Spalletti has made several changes to his Italy squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France. (More Football News)

Italy are currently top of Group A2 by a point after four games, and know a win against Belgium next week will secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. 

Spalletti was able to name Inter's Nicolo Barella back to his ranks after the midfielder missed the Azzurri's October encounters after undergoing nose surgery. 

Only Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian (both 38) and Marcus Thuram (57) have won more successful duels than Barella (35) for Inter in Serie A this season. 

However, the Italians will be without defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Matteo Gabbia, with the former picking up a knee issue in Arsenal's Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk. 

Spalletti also did not include Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Belgium last month, or Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Juventus' Nicolo Savona and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella all come into the squad, receiving their first senior call-ups. 

Italy squad in full: 

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, (Paris Saint-Germain), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli); Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Caleb Okoli (Leicester City), Nicolo Savona (Juventus), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham); Nicolo Barella (Inter), Davide Frattesi (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Nicolo Rovella (Lazio), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle); Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Daniel Maldini (Monza), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Toss Update: NZ Bat First Against SL - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4: Vidarbha Crush Himachal Pradesh By An Innings And 88 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy Group D Round 4: Chandigarh Beat Delhi By 9 Wickets To Top Table
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Red & Gold Brigade Chase First Points Of Season
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC's Rodrigues Spoils CFC's Marina Party
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Barella Returns, Calafiori Ruled Out As Italy Announce Squad
  4. Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Van Nistelrooy Keen To Return As Assistant Coach At Man United Under Amorim
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  5. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  2. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  3. Hemant Versus Himanta
  4. Does BJP Use Same Language When PM Visits Arab Nations: Owaisi On 'Vote Jihad'
  5. Day In Pics: November 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  2. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  3. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  4. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
  5. Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video