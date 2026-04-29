Nashville Vs Tigres UANL, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Correa Goal Gives Side Slender 1st Leg Lead
Ángel Correa scored in the 33rd minute, Nahuel Guzman made four saves and Tigres beat Nashville 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. The teams will play again on May 5 in Mexico, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match final on May 30. Correa scored his 23rd goal of the season across all competitions on a volley from distance that went off the hand of goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville struggled to clear a loose ball at the top of the box, and Correa capitalized.
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