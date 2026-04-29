Nashville Vs Tigres UANL, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Correa Goal Gives Side Slender 1st Leg Lead

Ángel Correa scored in the 33rd minute, Nahuel Guzman made four saves and Tigres beat Nashville 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. The teams will play again on May 5 in Mexico, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match final on May 30. Correa scored his 23rd goal of the season across all competitions on a volley from distance that went off the hand of goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville struggled to clear a loose ball at the top of the box, and Correa capitalized.

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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Ángel Correa
UANL Tigres forward Ángel Correa, right, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with Francisco Reyes, second from right, and other team mates during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Jesús Angulo
UANL Tigres defender Jesús Angulo (27) leaves the field after winning an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match against Nashville SC Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Jeisson Palacios
Nashville SC 2026 defender Jeisson Palacios (4), defender Andy Nájar (31), and forward Warren Madrigal (41) leave the field after losing to UANL Tigres in a CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Nahuel Guzmán
UANL Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán (1) makes a save against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Ángel Correa
UANL Tigres forward Ángel Correa (7) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Diego Lainez
UANL Tigres midfielder Diego Lainez, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC 2026 defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Rômulo Zanre
UANL Tigres midfielder Rômulo Zanre keeps Nashville SC 2026 defender Reed Baker-Whiting, right, from the ball during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Reed Baker-Whiting
Nashville SC 2026 defender Reed Baker-Whiting (27) tries to stop UANL Tigres midfielder Rômulo Zanre, right, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-Maxwell Woledzi
Nashville SC 2026 defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) gets a header over UANL Tigres midfielder Rodrigo Aguirre (17) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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Tigres UANL vs Nashville CONCACAF Soccer-
A sign warns attendees of inclement weather after the start of a CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match between Nashville SC and UNAL Tigres was delayed in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis
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