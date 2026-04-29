Nashville Vs Tigres UANL, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Correa Goal Gives Side Slender 1st Leg Lead

UANL Tigres forward Ángel Correa, right, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with Francisco Reyes, second from right, and other team mates during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis

1/9 UANL Tigres defender Jesús Angulo (27) leaves the field after winning an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match against Nashville SC Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





2/9 Nashville SC 2026 defender Jeisson Palacios (4), defender Andy Nájar (31), and forward Warren Madrigal (41) leave the field after losing to UANL Tigres in a CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





3/9 UANL Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán (1) makes a save against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





4/9 UANL Tigres forward Ángel Correa (7) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





5/9 UANL Tigres midfielder Diego Lainez, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC 2026 defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





6/9 UANL Tigres midfielder Rômulo Zanre keeps Nashville SC 2026 defender Reed Baker-Whiting, right, from the ball during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





7/9 Nashville SC 2026 defender Reed Baker-Whiting (27) tries to stop UANL Tigres midfielder Rômulo Zanre, right, during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





8/9 Nashville SC 2026 defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) gets a header over UANL Tigres midfielder Rodrigo Aguirre (17) during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





9/9 A sign warns attendees of inclement weather after the start of a CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match between Nashville SC and UNAL Tigres was delayed in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/John Amis





