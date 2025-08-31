Napoli 1-0 Cagliari: Anguissa Snatches Late Win For Reigning Champions

Napoli vs Cagliari Report: In a repeat of the final game of the 2024-25 season, which saw Antonio Conte's side crowned champions, Napoli were largely frustrated before Anguissa was able to turn Alessandro Buongiorno's low cross past Elia Caprile

Napoli vs Cagliari report
Napoli beat Cagliari with a late winner
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Napoli continued their perfect start to their Serie A title defence

  • Napoli beat Cagliari 1-0 in the Serie A on Saturday night

  • Frank Anguissa scored a 95th-minute winner for Napoli

Frank Anguissa scored a 95th-minute winner to help Napoli continue their perfect start to their Serie A title defence, as they beat Cagliari 1-0.

In a repeat of the final game of the 2024-25 season, which saw Antonio Conte's side crowned champions, Napoli were largely frustrated before Anguissa was able to turn Alessandro Buongiorno's low cross past Elia Caprile.

A largely quiet first half burst into life in the closing minutes before the break. Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Prati saw their respective efforts fly over the bar at either end, before Scott McTominay's forced a strong save from Caprile.

Napoli dominated the second half, with Cagliari causing a lot of their own problems by trying to play out from the back. De Bruyne went close again, this time directly from a corner, before Leonardo Spinazzola's low drive was denied by Caprile on the hour mark.

Matteo Politano almost broke the deadlock nine minutes later with a curling effort from the left side of the box, but his shot landed on the roof of the net. Cagliari, meanwhile, missed a good chance against the run of play when Michael Folorunsho skied his volley over the bar.

Anguissa and Buongiorno both missed great opportunities in the final 10 minutes of the game, failing to hit the target with their headers, before the Cameroon international converted Buongiorno's cross with a controlled first-time finish into the bottom-right corner.

Data Debrief: McTominay shines in late win

Napoli created more than enough chances to win this one, accumulating 1.7 expected goals (xG) from 20 shots to Cagliari's 0.51 from 10 attempts.

McTominay, who scored the title-winning goal in this exact fixture last season, still led from the front despite failing to score. He took the most shots (five), recorded the most touches in the box (10), most shots on target (two) and completed 80.8% of his passes.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A games (nine wins, five draws), with their last defeat dating back to February against Como. It is the longest current unbeaten streak in the big five European leagues.

Published At:
