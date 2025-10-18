Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

MBSG face EBFC in IFA Shield 2025 Final l on October 18
Final to be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match available on SSEN
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against arch-rival, East Bengal in the IFA Shield 2025 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Saturday, October 18 in what will be the fourth Kolkata Derby of the year.
The two rivals will clash in the 125th edition of the IFA Shield, which was last held in 2021 and was won by Real Kashmir FC, who failed to defend their crown this year.
MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield 2025 final match will kick-off at 6pm IST and will be streamed online in India.
The IFA Shield 2025 featured six teams, divided into two groups. Group A included the likes of East Bengal, Namdhari FC, and Sreenidi Deccan, while Group B comprised of Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala, and United SC.
Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were the two Indian Super League sides in the competition, representing the top tier of Indian football. Namdhari FC, Sreenidi Deccan, and Gokulam Kerala compete in the I-League (second tier), while United SC, from I-League 2, enter as the lowest-ranked team.
Speaking of the IFA Shield, it was first held in 1893 and is considered the fourth-oldest competition after the FA Cup, Scottish Cup, and Durand Cup. East Bengal lead the historical tally with 29 titles, followed by Mohun Bagan with 20.
Head-to-Head
Matches played – 405
East Bengal wins – 144
Mohun Bagan wins – 143
Draws – 118
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details
When is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match being played?
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match will be played on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Kick-off is scheduled for 6 PM IST.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match live?
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the SSEN app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.