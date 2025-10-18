Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV And Online?

Get the live streaming, timings, head-to-head details for the 125th IFA Shield final between East Bengal and Mohun in the Kolkata Derby

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield 2025 final live streaming: Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby. Photo: X/mohunbagansg
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MBSG face EBFC in IFA Shield 2025 Final l on October 18

  • Final to be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

  • Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match available on SSEN

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against arch-rival, East Bengal in the IFA Shield 2025 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Saturday, October 18 in what will be the fourth Kolkata Derby of the year.

The two rivals will clash in the 125th edition of the IFA Shield, which was last held in 2021 and was won by Real Kashmir FC, who failed to defend their crown this year.

MBSG vs EBFC IFA Shield 2025 final match will kick-off at 6pm IST and will be streamed online in India.

The IFA Shield 2025 featured six teams, divided into two groups. Group A included the likes of East Bengal, Namdhari FC, and Sreenidi Deccan, while Group B comprised of Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala, and United SC.

Traditional heavyweights East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were the two Indian Super League sides in the competition, representing the top tier of Indian football. Namdhari FC, Sreenidi Deccan, and Gokulam Kerala compete in the I-League (second tier), while United SC, from I-League 2, enter as the lowest-ranked team.

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking of the IFA Shield, it was first held in 1893 and is considered the fourth-oldest competition after the FA Cup, Scottish Cup, and Durand Cup. East Bengal lead the historical tally with 29 titles, followed by Mohun Bagan with 20.

Head-to-Head

  • Matches played – 405

  • East Bengal wins – 144

  • Mohun Bagan wins – 143

  • Draws – 118

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details

When is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match will be played on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Kick-off is scheduled for 6 PM IST.

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match live?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the SSEN app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Inch Closer To Semifinals With 10-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  4. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  5. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Uruguay Becomes First Latin American Country To Legalise Euthanasia

  2. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

  3. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti