Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown

After a thrilling and intense month of competition, the prestigious IndianOil Durand Cup has reached its pinnacle

Durand Cup 2nd semifinal-Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC_1
Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
After a thrilling and intense month of competition, the prestigious IndianOil Durand Cup has reached its pinnacle.

In the 133rd edition of this competition, the grand finale will see Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, face off to be crowned as champion.

Football fans across India are eagerly anticipating this high-stakes showdown, set to take place on August 31st at 5:30 PM at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The reigning champions, Mohun Bagan SG, are set to defend their title in the ultimate showdown on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant team members celebrating their win. - X/ @mohunbagansg
Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC (4-3 Pens), Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final: MBSG March Into The Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As record 17-time Durand Cup champions, they are aiming for their 18th title to further solidify their status as the team with the most Durand Cup titles in the history of this prestigious competition.

The Mariners dominated the group stage, winning all their matches with seven goals scored and none conceded, showing their resilience and dominance.

They advanced to the quarterfinals, where they faced Punjab FC in a thriller match which ended 3-3 in regulation time with Bagan coming through on penalties.

In the semifinals, a penalty shootout followed a thrilling 2-2 draw in normal time, with Vishal Kaith's heroics secured the Kolkata giants' a place in a second consecutive Durand Cup final.

Mohun Bagan's attack is spearheaded by Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Liston Colaco, with Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad providing crucial support in midfield

Their defense is anchored by the likes of Alberto, Thomas Aldred and Subhasish Bose, and the ever-reliable Vishal Kaith under the bar, who all have been pivotal in blocking opposition forays.

NorthEast United FC have already made history by reaching the Durand Cup finals for the first time ever, overcoming arch-rivals Shillong Lajong in the semifinals.

The Highlanders' were also dominant in the group stage, winning all three matches with a blistering 10 goal tally while conceding just one in the process.

Under the guidance of tactician Juan Pedro Benali, they showcased their tactical prowess and defensive solidity by comfortably advancing past the Indian Army in the quarterfinals.

In the Northeastern derby against Shillong Lajong FC, NorthEast United secured a commanding 3-0 victory in the semis to seal their place in the finals.

The team’s core strength is highlighted by Guillermo Fernández and Jithin MS, who are tied as the second-highest scorers in the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup 2024, making their attack a key asset in their quest for glory.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Mohun Bagan SG, the 17-time Durand Cup winners seeking an 18th title, and NorthEast United FC, who have defied the odds to reach their first-ever final.

NorthEast United FC will be aiming to add the Durand Cup to their trophy cabinet and make history.

Durand Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

Which TV channel will telecast Durand Cup 2024 – Finals in India?

Durand Cup 2024 - Finals will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) on Saturday, 31st August on 5:30 PM IST.

Where can fans stream Durand Cup 2024 – Finals online in India?

Durand Cup 2024 - Finals will stream live only on Sony LIV.

