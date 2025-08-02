Michell Agyemang: 'Special' Euro 2025 Made By Family Feeling In England Camp

England became just the second team to retain the Women's European Championship after beating Spain 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in normal time

Michell Agyemang celebrates Englands Euro 2025 triumph
Michell Agyemang celebrates England's Euro 2025 triumph
England hero Michelle Agyemang said that the Lionesses' "special" Euro 2025 triumph was made by everyone feeling valued in Sarina Wiegman's squad. 

England became just the second team to retain the Women's European Championship after beating Spain 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in normal time. 

The Lionesses won the competition despite leading for just four minutes and 52 seconds in the knockout stages (including stoppage time). 

They were also the first team to have three different matches go to extra time at a single edition of either the Women's EURO or the Women's World Cup.

Wiegman's team came from behind to beat Sweden on penalties and Italy in extra-time to reach the tournament's showpiece match, with Agyemang more than playing her part for England. 

The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score twice in a single edition of the Women's Euros since Cecilie Pedersen for Norway back in 2009. 

The Arsenal forward, who spent last season on loan with fellow Women's Super League side Brighton, was also named the Young Player of the Tournament in Switzerland. 

"Everyone, no matter your role, the backroom staff and the staff behind the staff, everyone is valued in this team, and you can see it with the way we celebrated," Agyemang said.

"We all did it together. To see it come off in the end shows how together we were, and I'm so grateful that we have such a good team around us, and it made it so special."

Agyemang was a surprise inclusion in the England squad, having netted three goals in 17 appearances for Brighton in the WSL. 

She made an instant impact on the international stage, though, netting 41 seconds into her debut in the 3-2 defeat against Belgium in the Nations League in April. 

Agyemang faced a daunting experience of being integrated into a successful squad, along with being the youngest member of the Lionesses party for Euro 2025. 

But the striker revealed that Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood, who was the youngest member of England's squad at the 2015 World Cup, took her under her wing. 

"A lot of them took me in because I was the youngest in the team," Agyemang added. "It can be hard sometimes but everyone was so willing to help me.

"They took me under their wing. I have only been around for a short time, but they were so loving, kind and caring. I have never been part of anything like that before."

