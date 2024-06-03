Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has signed a new contract to remain Middlesbrough head coach until 2027. (More Football News)
Carrick was set to enter the final 12 months of the three-year deal he signed when arriving at the Riverside Stadium in 2022, and he had been linked with Premier League clubs after impressing on Teesside.
He led the side to a fourth-place finish in the Championship in 2022-23, though they were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.
Carrick's team then missed out on the play-offs as they finished eighth in 2023-24, though they did reach the EFL Cup semi-finals, winning the first leg against Chelsea 1-0 before being thumped 6-1 in the return fixture.
Speaking to the club's media channels, Carrick said: "I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important.
"We've certainly got that. That's what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door.
"It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn't change anything I do or how I approach it – it just carries on what we're trying to achieve."