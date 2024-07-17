Football

Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit

It is reported that Javier Aguirre, who coached the side at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, is set to replace him

Jaime-Lozano-Mexico-Head-Coach
Former Mexico head coach, Jaime Lozano.
Mexico have dismissed head coach Jaime Lozano following an underwhelming Copa America campaign. (More Football News)

Mexico finished third in Group B, scoring just once in the group stage as they finished with one win.

Lozano, who was in charge for just under a year, reportedly turned down a demotion to stay under a new head coach, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said in a statement.

"Following the Copa America, the FMF has begun an analysis to determine mistakes, and successes and evaluate areas for improvement in the process," the FMF said on Tuesday.

"Jaime Lozano was offered a contract until 2030 in which, during the period 2024-2026, he will accompany a more experienced manager towards our World Cup.

"Lozano has informed us that he does not wish to continue. We respect his decision, we recognise his great professionalism, capacity and dedication."

Lozano led Mexico to the 2023 Gold Cup title and also reached the Concacaf Nations League final earlier this year, losing to the USA.

It is reported that Javier Aguirre, who coached the side at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, is set to replace him.

