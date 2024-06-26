Mexico At Copa America 2024: Captain Alvarez Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament

Mexico captain Edson Alvarez will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a hamstring injury in their opening match against Jamaica. (More Football News)
Alvarez was in tears as he left the pitch just 30 minutes into El Tri's 1-0 victory in Houston on Saturday, having gone down clutching his right hamstring.
It has now been confirmed that the West Ham midfielder will play no further part in Mexico's campaign, which continues against Venezuela on Wednesday.
In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Alvarez said: "I had that dream just like my team-mates but sometimes these things happen in football and I will have to learn and grow from all this.
"I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done.
"Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and I will return as soon as possible."
After facing Venezuela, Mexico round off their Group B campaign versus Ecuador on Sunday.