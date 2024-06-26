Football

Mexico At Copa America 2024: Captain Alvarez Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament

Alvarez was in tears as he left the pitch just 30 minutes into El Tri's 1-0 victory in Houston on Saturday, having gone down clutching his right hamstring

Edson Alvarez is helped from the pitch during Mexico's opening Copa America game.
info_icon

Mexico captain Edson Alvarez will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a hamstring injury in their opening match against Jamaica. (More Football News)

Alvarez was in tears as he left the pitch just 30 minutes into El Tri's 1-0 victory in Houston on Saturday, having gone down clutching his right hamstring.

It has now been confirmed that the West Ham midfielder will play no further part in Mexico's campaign, which continues against Venezuela on Wednesday.

In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Alvarez said: "I had that dream just like my team-mates but sometimes these things happen in football and I will have to learn and grow from all this.

"I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done. 

"Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and I will return as soon as possible."

After facing Venezuela, Mexico round off their Group B campaign versus Ecuador on Sunday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  3. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  4. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
  5. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  2. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
  3. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  4. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  5. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Alan Shearer Critical Of Gareth Southgate's Tactics
  3. Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Mexico At Copa America 2024: Captain Alvarez Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament
  5. IND Vs ENG Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  2. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  3. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  4. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  5. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General