Meet Ruben Amorim: Manchester United's New Head Coach

Amorim has a notice period to serve at Sporting, meaning he will not take charge of United until November 11

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd's new head coach.
Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the club's new head coach. (More Football News)

Amorim has signed a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2026-27 season, after the Red Devils agreed to pay the reported £8.3million release clause from his contract at Sporting CP.

He guided Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles during his time in charge and succeeds Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman was sacked following a defeat at West Ham on Sunday, which left United 14th in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old becomes the second Portuguese to manage the club after Jose Mourinho, who was in charge between May 2016 and December 2018.

Amorim has a notice period to serve at Sporting, meaning he will not take charge of United until November 11.

His first match in charge will therefore come after the international break, against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee United's next three games, against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester City.

Since he was appointed in early 2020, Amorim has taken charge of 156 Primeira Liga games at Sporting, the most of any coach in the club's history (according to Opta's records).

Meanwhile, his 120 victories in the league give him a 76.92% win ratio, which is the best of any Sporting coach on record.

In 2021, Amorim guided Sporting to their first league title in 19 years, and he won the Primeira Liga again in 2023-24.

On Thursday, Amorim promised he would comment further on the matter after Sporting's match against Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

