Football

Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years

Mbappe, who is out of contract this year, will not be staying at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he could join Real Madrid

Advertisement

PSG's Kylian Mbappe
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. (More Football News)

Mbappe, who joined PSG on a permanent deal from Monaco in 2018 after spending a season on loan, has made 305 appearances for the club, scoring 255 goals, 42 of which came in European competition.

The 25-year-old helped them win Ligue 1 six times, including this season, three Coupe de France titles and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

Kylian Mbappe - AP/Lewis Joly
Kylian Mbappe Formally Announces His Paris Saint-Germain Exit

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mbappe, who is out of contract this year, will not be staying at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he could join Real Madrid.

Advertisement

In a message posted on his social media channels, Mbappe said: "I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I will not extend, and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world, which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player by being alongside some of the best in history, to meet a lot of people and to grow as a man with all the glory and the mistakes I've made.

Advertisement

Mbappe acknowledges the PSG supporters. - null
Kylian Mbappe Admits 'I Didn't Do Enough' Following PSG's Champions League Exit

BY Stats Perform

"I want to thank the teammates, all of the teammates that I had. All the coaches, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

"It's hard, it's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult, to announce that to leave my country, France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years. 

"It's difficult and, of course, there are some people, I want to thank above all these are the fans. I know I am not the most demonstrative player. I haven't always lived up to the love you all gave me for the seven years, but I never wanted to cheat. I have always wanted to be effective. 

"PSG is a club that never leaves anyone indifferent. We can love it or hate it. I made the choice of loving it and I did it for seven years, with ups and downs, of course, but I do not regret any moment, signing with this prestigious club.

"It's a club that I will keep in memory my entire life. I will tell everybody my whole life, that I had the chance to play here. I won't be a player anymore, but I will continue to watch every game, of course, because it's a club that I will always be interested in, and I will always closely follow up its news.

Advertisement

"It was me with my qualities and defects, but I tried to give the best version of myself during those seven years. But beforehand I want to say thank you because without you all I would not have experienced half of the emotions I felt. And just for that, I am grateful for life. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. GT Vs CSK: 'Fielding Let Us Down, We Gave Away 10-15 Runs', Says Gaikwad After Defeat
  2. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  3. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail