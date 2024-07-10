Kylian Mbappe: French Star Gets Real Madrid's No.9 Shirt As Official Unveiling Confirmed

Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will wear their famous number nine jersey as they revealed the date for his official unveiling. (More Football News)
Mbappe, who is joining Los Blancos as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, will be unveiled as a Madrid player at an event at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, July 16.
The 25-year-old is fresh from exiting Euro 2024, with France having lost 2-1 to Spain in the semi-finals.
Mbappe failed to score from open play through the tournament, after suffering a broken nose during France's opening match, though he did break his Euros duck by converting a penalty in their final group game against Poland.
There were also new shirt numbers for Edouardo Camavinga, who has taken the number six, while Federico Valverde has taken the number eight, vacated by the retired Toni Kroos.
Aurelien Tchouameni has switched to 14, with Arda Guler, who has starred at the Euros with Turkiye, taking 15.
Guler's stunning goal against Georgia early in the tournament made him the youngest player to score on his debut at a European Championship finals (19 years and 114 days), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record of 19 years and 128 days set at Euro 2004.