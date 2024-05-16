Football

Man United 3-2 Newcastle: Captain Fernandes Looking For Strong Finish To Red Devils' Season

Despite returning to winning ways, Manchester United have now conceded 58 Premier League goals this season, their most across a single campaign in the competition

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
info_icon

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must "finish the season in the best way" following their 3-2 win over Newcastle United. (More Football News)

The United youngsters played starring roles, with Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund getting all three goals to close the gap to Newcastle in the table.

Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall both netted for the Magpies, with the latter setting up a nervy finish with his stoppage-time effort, but their lack of clinical edge meant United earned all three points.

Erik ten Hag’s side avoided a third consecutive defeat, and what would have been a record-breaking 10th home loss of the season, and Fernandes insists they must find a way to finish positively. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, the United captain said: "Obviously the job isn’t finished yet. We still have one game in the Premier League, then the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final.

"It has been a tough season. The table shows that, and we are all aware of that. The fans have been amazing and behind us all season. We all appreciate what they have been doing for us.

"We want to do better and do differently. They [fans] have been amazing for us, and we had to do something. We have been trying, but results don’t show that. We have been working hard and everyone has been giving their best. It is not enough, and we have to do more.

"We still have two games to go, and we have to finish in the best way.

"It doesn’t exist, a captain's performance, it is a team performance. I am no different from anyone just because I have the armband. I always try my best, and we always do the best we can for the club – nobody hides that we play for a big club, and we have to lift our standards every game."

Despite returning to winning ways, United have now conceded 58 Premier League goals this season, their most across a single campaign in the competition.

Ten Hag was keen to turn the focus away from their struggling defence and onto the attacking players instead.

"Fantastic. Great goals. But it was a team effort how we made the goals. But I'm always happy at young players who are progressing very good and scored some brilliant goals," he told BBC Sport.

"Newcastle have a lot of physical power, and you have to match that, but you also have to play football. We had found the really good balance in this.

"It's always nice to win any game. It's important to win the last game at Old Trafford this season. The fans deserve this because they've had difficult times and always stayed with us,.

"We are here together. We wanted to pay the fans back."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Dead, Three Hospitalised As BMW Hits Rickshaw In Noida
  2. India Tops In Global Internet Shutdowns For 6th Year In A Row: Report
  3. Over A Fifth of Excess Deaths Linked To Heatwaves Over Past 30 Years In India: Study
  4. Dengue Cases Spike In Karnataka, Govt Takes Preventive Measures
  5. Mumbai Metro Partially Hit Amid Modi's Roadshow; Frustrated Passengers Slam Timing
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere
  2. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns
  3. 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension
  4. Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya
  5. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Legendary India Captain Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Game Via Social Media
  2. IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: Legendary India Captain Reveals His Final Game
  4. Nice 1-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Teen Zague Scores As Paris Saint-Germain End Hosts' Top-Four Hopes
  5. Man United 3-2 Newcastle: Captain Fernandes Looking For Strong Finish To Red Devils' Season
World News
  1. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  2. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  3. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
  4. Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill
  5. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup