Manchester United: New Signing Leny Yoro Relishing Premier League Challenge With Red Devils

Leny Yoro is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League for Manchester United
Leny Yoro is relishing the opportunity to play in the Premier League for Manchester United, a division he described as "the biggest in the world". (More Football News)

Yoro completed his £52 million move to Old Trafford from Lille last week, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year. 

The 18-year-old became United's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna four days prior. 

Yoro was thrust straight into Erik ten Hag's starting line-up for their 2-0 win over Rangers in their pre-season friendly on Saturday and impressed on his debut. 

New Man Utd signing Leny Yoro. - null
Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille

BY Stats Perform

The French defender had the most touches (51), completed passes (44) and completed long passes (four) of anyone in the United side and is looking forward to showcasing his talents in the Premier League. 

"Yeah, for me, this is the biggest championship in the world," Yoro said in his first interview with United. "For me, the Premier League, this is where the football fully exists.

"So the fans, the level – because the level is crazy there, there is not an easy game - and, for me, the Premier League is the biggest in the world."

Yoro had long been expected to complete a move to Real Madrid after keeping 15 clean sheets in his 32 league appearances, earning him a place in the Ligue 1 team of the year last season. 

However, the 18-year-old revealed that a conversation with six-time Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand played a pivotal role in United securing his services. 

"This is Rio Ferdinand, this is a legend in Man United, so for me this is an honour," Yoro said. "This is a big defender, a legend, so yeah, big honour for me.

"It was like two weeks ago. He called me, so first of all I was really impressed to speak with him and yeah, we spoke like 10 minutes about Man United, so he helped me a lot to make my choice.

"He spoke to me about the club, and [that] this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world."

United fans will be able to see Yoro in action again this Saturday when they face Arsenal in the first game of their pre-season tour of the United States. 

Ten Hag's side will also play against Real Betis and Liverpool, before turning their attentions to their Community Shield encounter with Manchester City on August 10. 

