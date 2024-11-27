Manchester City let a three-goal lead slip at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday to cap another disastrous episode in a worrying spell. (More Football News)
Pep Guardiola's side came into the match having lost each of their last five matches in all competitions, although cruised into the lead.
Erling Haaland bagged a brace for the hosts either side of an Ilkay Gundogan goal, which had them on course to end their disappointing run before huge defensive mistakes saw them implode in the final 15 minutes.
Feyenoord's reply began through Anis Hadj Moussa, who made the most of a mistake from Josko Gvardiol in the 75th minute. Santiago Gimenez then got their second seven minutes later, cheating in Jordan Lotomba's cross after another wayward Gvardiol pass.
David Hancko completed the barely believable comeback in the 89th minute after Ederson was beaten by Igor Paixao, who crossed for the goal.
Following the draw, Manchester City dropped to 15th in the 36-team league, five places and one point above Feyenoord.
Data debrief: Sorry City slump to new low
While Manchester City ended their losing run here, that does not tell half the story for a previously all-conquering side that look devoid of confidence.
Guardiola's side have now gone six matches without a victory in all competitions.
They are also the first team in Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals at the 75-minute mark and fail to win.