Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks

The 53-year-old has won 225 of his 304 league games in charge of the Citizens, scoring 755 goals in that time and averaging a win rate of 74.01%

Pep Guardiola has distanced himself from becoming the new England manager
Pep Guardiola insists he is committed to Manchester City as England continue their search for a new manager. (More Football News)

The Football Association is recruiting for Gareth Southgate’s successor after stepping down following last month’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. 

Guardiola, who helped City claim a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last season, has a year left on his contract and is expected to leave the club next year.

But when asked about the potential of managing the Three Lions in the future, Guardiola was quick to distance himself from the position. 

“I am here, I am really pleased. I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it has come from. I am really satisfied here," Guardiola said.

“I am desperate for when the players are ready to come back to start to train all together and refresh what we have to do.”

The Spaniard is currently with his squad for the pre-season tour of the United States, facing Chelsea in Ohio on Saturday evening. 

Guardiola’s comments come at the end of a week that saw both Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp rule themselves out of contention for the England job.

England U21 head coach Lee Carsley and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter are also among the top contenders to become the Three Lions' 16th permanent manager. 

Following their encounter with Enzo Maresca's side, Guardiola and his squad will return to England ahead of their Community Shield fixture with Manchester United at Wembley next week. 

