Man City Vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Final Day, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

As the defending champions come out to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, check out the live streaming details of the Man City Vs West Ham match here

X/@ManCity
Check out the live streaming details of the Man City Vs West Ham match here
info_icon

Sitting at the top of the Premier League 2023-24 table, Manchester City know what they have to do on the final day to win their fourth straight league title. (Preview | More Football News)

Up against West Ham at home, Pep Guardiola's men need a win to defend their title. A draw would also do provided Arsenal lose their game against Everton.

Guardiola has made it very clear that with their destiny in their own hands, City should not depend on anyone to win the title.

"At that moment, the destiny is in our hands," he said. "But if you are waiting for [Arsenal] to drop points again, you are wrong.

"If you were thinking Arsenal were going to lose at Old Trafford [against Manchester United] forget about it. If you are thinking Everton are going do something on Sunday, forget about it.

"This is not going to happen. We did what we had to do against Crystal Palace, against Wolves, Fulham, Spurs and now we have the last one. So they know it's win, otherwise Arsenal will be champions."

Pep Guardiola can win another Premier League crown - null
Man City Vs West Ham: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments

BY Stats Perform

The result of the match would not matter to West Ham who will remain at the ninth place at the end of the game.

As the defending champions come out to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, check out the live streaming details of the Man City Vs West Ham match here.

Live streaming details of Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38:


When and where the Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match will be played?

The Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 19 May 2024 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

The Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

You can live stream the Man City Vs West Ham, EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.

