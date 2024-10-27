Man City 1-0 Southampton: 'I Will Learn A Lot From Russell Martin', Says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will "learn a lot" from Russell Martin after his Manchester City side beat Southampton 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)
Erling Haaland's 11th Premier League goal early on ultimately decided Saturday's Premier League contest, though the visitors provided the champions with some nervy moments throughout.
Cameron Archer rattled Ederson's crossbar just before the break, with the Brazilian then twice tested by substitute Adam Armstrong in the second half.
But it should have been a more comfortable scoreline for City, who registered 22 attempts, though only eight were on target, as they ended with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.73.
Haaland was the most guilty of spurning some golden opportunities, most notably placing Savinho's teasing delivery wide of Aaron Ramsdale's net from close range.
While City extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 32 games, with 28 of those coming in 2024, Guardiola was left impressed by his counterpart's plan.
"Today it was not how they [Southampton] defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement. It's a good game to learn as a manager," Guardiola said.
"I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well.
"The last two games, Wolves and Southampton, are at the bottom of the league and if this is the level that shows how tough this Premier League is. They played really good.
"They didn't create many chances but it was an incredible effort to get the ball from us. We created chances that we couldn't convert but the result is good.
"The build-up is exceptional. They open the channels. They link well with the striker and every moment makes sense.
"I knew after what people had said to me about Russell [Martin] and we tasted it today. The players were not bad. When a team plays at that level, you have to accept it."
For Southampton, though, their wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued.
The Saints are now winless in their last 22 top-flight games (D5 L17), the third-longest such run in the competition’s history after Derby County (32 in 2007-08) and Sunderland (26 between 2002 and 2005).
Despite this, Martin left the Etihad pleased with his side's display, insisting if his players can replicate that performance for the remainder of the season, they will remain in the division.
"The guys threw everything at them defensively, so I can’t ask for much more away from home to the best team in the country," Martin said.
"They will take so much from that performance. If we play with that courage and spirit, we will be fine.
“I think we defended with the ball a lot. It was the best performance we’ve had with the ball for a long time. I’m really pleased with that.
“If we can have moments and create what we did today and some of the build-up moments we had was incredible, if we can carry that forward, we will be fine.
“We’ll take so much form today. Not just tactically, but psychologically from the players, I think they should take a lot of pride and belief from today.”