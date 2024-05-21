Football

Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Hojlund Is Red Devils' 'Luxury Problem', Says Ten Hag

Hojlund came off the bench to score United's second goal as they rounded off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal at the Amex Stadium
info_icon

Rasmus Hojlund's return to form presents a "luxury problem" for Manchester United ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City, says Erik ten Hag. (More Football News)

Hojlund came off the bench to score United's second goal as they rounded off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, having also netted in last week's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United.

He finished his debut Premier League season with 10 goals, becoming the youngest player to reach double figures in 2023-24 (21 years, 105 days old as of Sunday).

Hojlund has battled injury problems and dips in form throughout the campaign, and in his absence, Ten Hag has often opted to deploy Bruno Fernandes as a false nine.

The Portugal international started United's last two matches in that position, and Ten Hag says he has plenty to think about as he prepares to name his cup final lineup.

"It is not a dilemma, it is a luxury problem," Ten Hag said.

"I think both formations can be a success because, as you know, we can play with the set-up from the Etihad, where we were a threat with Bruno's movement in behind.

"With Rasmus Hojlund in behind and in form, it is absolutely something we have to consider. 

"Let's have a thought, but let's not say we only need 11 players. In a tough final, you need a bench as well."

Hojlund failed to score in his first 15 Premier League matches before ending his drought against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, though he did score five times in United's unsuccessful Champions League campaign before Christmas.

He has 16 goals across all competitions this term, which Ten Hag sees as a good effort when taking his fitness problems into account. 

"It could always be better, but don't forget he had three injuries this season," Ten Hag said.

"He came in with an injury and missed the start, then he got injured before winter, and then got another injury after winter. 

"Every time that has broken his rhythm. If you score 16 goals for a first season, it is okay, and remember it is also not over. We have the final too."

