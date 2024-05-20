Football

Andre Onana: Under-Fire Goalkeeper Willing To Take Manchester United Criticism 'Bullets'

Manchester United recorded their lowest-ever finish in eighth place, with the manager and players coming under scrutiny for some of their performances

Manchester United's Andre Onana.
info_icon

Andre Onana says he is willing to take criticism "bullets" after a poor Premier League campaign for Manchester United. (More Football News)

The Red Devils recorded their lowest-ever finish in eighth place, with the manager and players coming under scrutiny for some of their performances.

One of those singled out was Onana, who joined United from Inter at the start of the season, after an error-strewn start to his life at the club.

Asked how he deals with the criticism coming from fans, pundits, and former players, Onana said it does not bother him. 

"For me, I don't pay attention to it. I have come into this team to take bullets because we are under construction – at the moment, we are not the best," he told the Overlap.

"We have other teams who are doing better than us, and we have to be honest and recognise that. If things and when things are going wrong, don't go for the youngest player – I'm here to take it, Bruno [Fernandes], Casemiro and Harry [Maguire] are there, and we are used to it.

"When it's people who were sitting where I'm sitting, who won everything, sometimes it's bizarre – we are in the same boat. We try to follow your thing and what you did. For me, I don't mind, but other people may be affected. For me, to be honest, it's just a part of the game."

United conceded 84 goals in all competitions this season, their worst-ever tally in a single campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s side also missed out on a European place due to their league finish but have another opportunity to get one if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Onana is optimistic though as he views the season as a learning curve.

"I'm happy because we have good people around us, especially at this club, who helped me so much," he added.

"That's why I'm still smiling - because the first six months were difficult, but at the same time, it was a good moment to learn.

"After playing the final of the Champions League and the final of the Europa League, you think you are the best – life gives you an opportunity to learn and says, 'You are never too big'.

"You can have a good season, next year you have a bad season, but the year after an amazing season. The ups and downs and being here, you have to deal with them – especially being a goalkeeper."

