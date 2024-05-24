In a repeat of last year summit clash, defending champions Manchester City will take on cross-city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup 2023-24 final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. (Streaming | More Football News)
City got past an in-form Chelsea to reach the final while the Red Devils were held by Coventry County in the regular time and won on penalties to make the final a Manchester derby.
In last year's final City had emerged victorious 2-1 to lift the FA Cup trophy and complete the second part of their eventual treble.
United have found it tough to contain City in recent times. The Red Devils went down 3-0 and 3-1 against Pep Guardiola's men in their two Premier League outings. In the last nine meetings between the two Manchester sides, City has won seven. But the Premier League winners would not make the mistake of taking the Red Devils lightly.
Key Players To Watch Out For
Manchester City appears unstoppable with a frontline spearheaded by the Norwegian goalscoring machine, Erling Haaland, alongside Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, with the ‘Belgian Magician’ Kevin De Bruyne supplying precise passes to the forward line.
The defensive walls at the back, consisting of Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, and Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, provide much-needed solidity to the team.
Manchester United boasts a dynamic force upfront, with Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo providing support from the wings, and the lynchpin of all their attacks, Bruno Fernandes, contributing with his intelligent play.
Scotland international Scott McTominay has proven to be a silent hero for the Manchester faithful, delivering crucial goals at pivotal moments.
Live Streaming Details
When is Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final
The Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final is on Saturday, May 25.
Where is Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final
The Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final takes place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.
What time does Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final start
The Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final begins from 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final in India
The Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
Where can I stream Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final online in India
The Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.