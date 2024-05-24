FA Cup Final: I Don't Want To Think About Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City, Says Phil Foden

Phil Foden wants to continue enjoying working with Pep Guardiola, and will not "think too much" about the Spaniard potentially leaving Manchester City. (More Football News)
Foden was named Premier League Player of the Year after helping City land a record-breaking fourth successive top-flight title, scoring two goals in their crucial victory over West Ham on the final day.
Guardiola, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season, hinted he may depart the Etihad Stadium, suggesting he was closer to leaving the club than staying.
Foden has gone from strength to strength since coming through the City ranks and being handed his debut by the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss during the 2017-18 season.
And the England international is focused on continuing to embrace making further strides with the 53-year-old at the helm.
"I've not known any other thing apart from him," Foden told BBC Sport. "So, it'll be strange when he does go. I don't want to think too much about it. I want to enjoy the things we're doing now with him.
"I feel like there's other managers out there who complicate it a little bit. The best advice he gave me this season was ‘don't try and be Phil Foden in every action’, and I feel like that advice really went a long way.
"I believed in what the manager was saying. I believed in the process. When I wasn't playing, I knew there were better players in front of me. And I knew the more I grew up and the longer time that went, there'd be an opportunity for me."
Foden was speaking ahead of the FA Cup final, in which City will face rivals Manchester United at Wembley for the second year running.
The Citizens, who prevailed 2-1 12 months ago, are aiming to become the first English side to win the Premier League and FA Cup in successive seasons.
"Last year, United didn't make it easy for us," Foden continued. "When it’s a derby, on your day, anyone can win, so it's something we have to look forward to and be at our best if we're going to win."