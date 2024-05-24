FA Cup Final: I Don't Want To Think About Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City, Says Phil Foden

"I feel like there's other managers out there who complicate it a little bit. The best advice he gave me this season was ‘don't try and be Phil Foden in every action’, and I feel like that advice really went a long way.



"I believed in what the manager was saying. I believed in the process. When I wasn't playing, I knew there were better players in front of me. And I knew the more I grew up and the longer time that went, there'd be an opportunity for me."