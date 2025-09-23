Malik Tillman Eyes Big Impact In Bundesliga, Says Bayer Leverkusen Still Yet To See The Best Of Him

Malik Tillman joined Bayer Leverkusen from PSV in a €35m deal, matching the club's record fee
The attacking midfielder previously played for Bayern Munich and has Bundesliga experience
The 23-year-old remains unsatisfied with his form and believes improvement is imminent
Malik Tillman believes he is yet to deliver his best form for Bayer Leverkusen despite his strong start to life in the Bundesliga.
Tillman joined Leverkusen from PSV in the summer in a reported club-record deal worth €35m, matching the sum paid for Jarrell Quansah in the same window.
The United States international has previous Bundesliga experience, having started his professional career with Bayern Munich, and he has shone upon his return to Germany.
Tillman missed Leverkusen's first two competitive fixtures with a calf injury, but has since netted two goals in four appearances across all competitions.
He scored in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, with his 92.3% passing accuracy only bettered by Lucas Vazquez (92.3%) of those who started for Kasper Hjulmand's side.
"Actually, the adjustment isn't too difficult, I'd say. Sure, it's different. The pace of the game is different, the tackling is tough, but I think I'm ready for it; I can keep up," Tillman said.
"I'm not yet satisfied with what I've shown so far. I know I can do more, I know I have to do more. That, too, will come with time."
Tillman was one of many new arrivals at Leverkusen over the summer, with the Werkself losing several members of their title-winning squad from 2023-24.
Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah were just some of the names to leave for pastures new, while coach Xabi Alonso departed for Real Madrid.
Overall, 17 fresh faces were welcomed to the BayArena, as well as a new head coach in Erik ten Hag, though the Dutchman's tenure was quickly brought to an end.
Ten Hag took charge of just three matches across all competitions, overseeing a winless start in the Bundesliga, taking just one point from his two league games in charge.
And though Leverkusen are already seven points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich in the standings, Tillman is confident that new team-mates will begin to click soon.
"It doesn't mean much. We're still at the beginning. The season is long, a lot can still happen. And I also believe that things will improve for us over time," Tillman said.