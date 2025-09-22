Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Scores Late To Deny Hjulmand Second Win

Borussia Monchengladbach's Haris Tabakovic scored a late equaliser, denying Bayer Leverkusen a win after Haris Tillman gave the home side lead

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Haris Tabakovic
Borussia Monchengladbach celebrate Haris Tabakovic's late equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach drew 1-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2025-26

  • Haris Tabakovic scored a late equaliser in 92nd minute for Gladbach

  • Kasper Hjulmand remained unbeaten in his first three matches as Leverkusen manager

Haris Tabakovic snatched Borussia Monchengladbach a deserved, late 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, denying Kasper Hjulmand a second consecutive Bundesliga win.

The Dane remains unbeaten in his first three games in all competitions since replacing Erik ten Hag, but they could not hold onto all three points after Malick Tillman's strike.

Patrik Schick had an early chance to break the deadlock, meeting a right-sided free-kick with a thumping header, but Moritz Nicolas got behind it to kick it away.

Gladbach grew into the match, and Jens Castrope peeled off the back of Leverkusen's defence to rifle a powerful shot into the roof of the net, only for it to be chalked off for offside 23 minutes in.

Joe Scally then raced in between two defenders to get in on goal shortly before the break, but Mark Flekken got down sharply to tip it wide of his far post.

Gladbach continued to push after the break, with Kevin Stoger curling wide of the target after cutting back inside, but Leverkusen found the breakthrough in the 70th minute, with Tillman profiting from Schick's stumbling shot to bend his effort into the net with the help of a deflection.

Ibrahim Maza tried to double their lead with a tight-angled shot, but Nicolas stopped it from sneaking in at the near post.

And that save proved vital as Tabakovic rose highest to meet Charles Herrmann's corner, thumping his header past Flekken, who got nowhere near the effort. 

Data Debrief: Late despair for Leverkusen

So often under Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen fought back with late goals to earn vital points, but the tables were turned on them at the BayArena on Sunday.

They have now dropped seven points from winning positions in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other team.

Gladbach, meanwhile, remain winless in 12 league matches against the Werkself (D3 L9), but they have scored their first goal in the competition this term, ending a run of five matches without finding the back of the net.

They largely matched Leverkusen, with both teams having 13 attempts, though Leverkusen will be disappointed for underperforming their 1.58 expected goals (xG).

