Malaysia Football Body To Appeal FIFA Sanctions After Being Accused Of Fielding Ineligible Players

FIFA found “fraudulent documentation” used to declare seven foreign-born players eligible for Malaysia
FAM denied wrongdoing, citing administrative errors and plans to appeal with certified documents
Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister called the case “serious” and urged accountability
The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said Tuesday it will appeal FIFA sanctions after being accused by the world body of cheating. FIFA fined FAM $438,000 and suspended seven overseas-born players for 12 months. These players featured in Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier in June. FIFA alleged the players used falsified or doctored documents to claim eligibility.
In its official report, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee said “the original birth certificates indicated a sharp contrast to the documentation provided,” with FAM’s claims that the players had grandparents born in Malaysia contradicted by evidence showing those relatives were born in the same countries as the players - Argentina, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Spain. “Presenting fraudulent documentation with the purpose of gaining eligibility to play for a national team constitutes, pure and simple, a form of cheating,” FIFA said.
FAM’s Response and Plans to Appeal
FAM strongly denied the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook. “Claims that players ‘acquired or were aware of fake documents’ are baseless as no solid evidence has been presented so far,” it said. “FAM would like to assert that the heritage players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens.” The association said the matter was an administrative error when submitting documents and will appeal using original certificates certified by the Malaysian government.
“FAM will be presenting an official appeal regarding this conclusion, and remain committed to defending the integrity of national football based on facts and authentic documents,” it added. FIFA’s report noted that FAM had been warned by external agencies about the players’ heritage but “failed to independently verify the authenticity of the documentation.”
Further Action and Public Reaction
The Asian Football Confederation will refer the case to its own Disciplinary Committee, which could result in further punishment for Malaysia. The team is still set to face Laos on Thursday despite the controversy.
Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said, “Although FAM has issued a statement saying it was a technical error, a mistake by their staff, all of that needs improvement because the 19-page statement contains very serious remarks by FIFA, which tarnish the country’s image. Fans are angry, hurt and disappointed.”
With AP Inputs.