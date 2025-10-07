Malaysia Football Body To Appeal FIFA Sanctions After Being Accused Of Fielding Ineligible Players

FIFA fined Malaysia $438,000 and suspended seven players for using falsified documents in Asian Cup qualifiers. The Football Association of Malaysia insists it was an administrative error and vows to defend its integrity. Photo: X/malaysia_nt

FIFA fined Malaysia $438,000 and suspended seven players for using falsified documents in Asian Cup qualifiers. The Football Association of Malaysia insists it was an administrative error and vows to defend its integrity. Photo: X/malaysia_nt