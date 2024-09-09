Football

Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country

Spain finished the game with just 33.7% possession, understandably low after having just 10 players on the pitch for 70 minutes

Spain head coach, Luis de la Fuente.
Luis de la Fuente believes Spain are doing "something important" for the country after they beat Switzerland 4-1 in the Nations League. (More Football News)

La Roja made an underwhelming start to Group A4 in a 0-0 draw with Serbia but looked back to their best on Sunday.

Fabian Ruiz's brace was sandwiched between goals from Joselu and Ferran Torres, with Spain able to clinch their first win of this season's tournament, despite Robin Le Normand's 20th-minute sending-off.

De la Fuente was particularly impressed with how his players dug in after going down to 10 men, hailing them for a resilient performance.

"I feel like we are doing something important for a country, that people identify with this group of players," De la Fuente said after the game.

"We grow from humility and sacrifice as a team. I am proud of this group of players, which never ceases to surprise me.

"If there's one thing I like to boast about, it's the pride I've always felt for this team. When these circumstances happen, one feels more proud, but to highlight a group of players that is a team, not a national team.

"This team has plenty of self-esteem and humility because what they are doing is historic.

"With 10 men, we have been able to interpret the game in a masterful way. I am very proud of this team and every day we see that we continue to grow and that we can improve."

Spain finished the game with just 33.7% possession, understandably low after having just 10 players on the pitch for 70 minutes.

They had nine shots overall, compared to Switzerland's 20, but got eight of theirs on target while the hosts only mustered three.

De la Fuente was particularly impressed by Joselu's performance, with the former Real Madrid man setting the tone from the front.

"I'm very happy for everyone, especially for Joselu because he deserves it," De la Fuente added.

"He had the best game since he's been with us, he did everything we asked of him, both when we had 11 and when we were down to 10.

"We were playing a very complete game. Pedri was playing a great game, but we understood that in order to have the chances we had, we had to make that change.

"We felt very powerful. With 10 players, we played the perfect game, we defended very well, we had a great goalkeeper..."

