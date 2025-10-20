Football

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League: Maguire Goal Extends Reds' Losing Run

After nine painful years, and at the 11th time of asking, Manchester United ended its Anfield hoodoo with a 2-1 win against Premier League defending champion Liverpool on Sunday. Harry Maguire’s header in the 84th minute sealed one of United’s most significant wins under coach Ruben Amorim and consigned Liverpool to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions. The frustration of so many miserable experiences on Merseyside appeared to pour out of Maguire as the defender celebrated in front of United’s traveling fans. Maguire’s goal came late in another frenetic and thrilling match involving Liverpool in a season of so many dramatic finales for Arne Slot’s team.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Manchester United vs Liverpool
EPL: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire greets supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

2/10
EPL: Liverpool vs Manchester United
EPL: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

3/10
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool players celebrate after Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

4/10
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

7/10
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Britain Soccer Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

8/10
Britain Soccer Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Amad Diallo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

9/10
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool
English Premier League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

10/10
English Premier League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Manchester United
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo scores his side's first goal with Amad Diallo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  4. A Daylight Heist At Paris' Louvre Museum Has Left The Art World Reeling

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Video Appears To Show Sexual Abuse Of Palestinian Prisoner By IDF Soldiers

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike