Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League: Maguire Goal Extends Reds' Losing Run

Manchester United's Harry Maguire greets supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool players celebrate after Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Amad Diallo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo scores his side's first goal with Amad Diallo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England.