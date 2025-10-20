Football

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League: Maguire Goal Extends Reds' Losing Run

After nine painful years, and at the 11th time of asking, Manchester United ended its Anfield hoodoo with a 2-1 win against Premier League defending champion Liverpool on Sunday. Harry Maguire’s header in the 84th minute sealed one of United’s most significant wins under coach Ruben Amorim and consigned Liverpool to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions. The frustration of so many miserable experiences on Merseyside appeared to pour out of Maguire as the defender celebrated in front of United’s traveling fans. Maguire’s goal came late in another frenetic and thrilling match involving Liverpool in a season of so many dramatic finales for Arne Slot’s team.