Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Slot Hails Reds' Fight In 'Hardest Game'

Arne Slot was pleased with the fight that Liverpool showed, as they passed their toughest test yet under his leadership with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. (More Football News)
Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after Curtis Jones was felled by Levi Colwill just before the half-hour mark.
The 23-year-old then scored the winner, restoring Liverpool's lead shortly after Nicolas Jackson had restored parity, and his goal ensured they went back to the top of the table.
Slot's electric start to life on Merseyside continued, and Liverpool have won 10 of their 11 games across all competitions this season – only losing to Nottingham Forest – their most victories after that many matches in a campaign since 1990-91 under Kenny Daglish (also 10).
While Chelsea edged the game in terms of possession (57.3%) and chances (12 to Liverpool's eight), the hosts dug deep to ensure they prevailed with all three points.
And Slot was delighted with the work rate his team showed in what he thought was a difficult contest.
"Many other games were hard, but this might have been the hardest, maybe because of the amount of quality players they have and the structure they have. We had to fight really hard to get this one over the line," he told BBC Match of the Day.
"We defended so strongly, throughout the whole team. There was incredible work rate. The game became difficult for us because there were a few decisions, in my opinion, that didn't go for us.
"The most crucial was when we thought we had the penalty before half-time. To go 2-0 [up] before half-time would make a massive difference from 1-0. Then, we conceded, but we stepped up again and scored the second.
"The better the teams you face, the more you need it [fight]. In the Premier League, there are so many good teams. If you want to win, at least you need to fight and then, hopefully, the individuals can make the difference.
"It helps if you play against a Chelsea, it is a big game, and everyone feels it. We felt it and the fans felt it because they were there for us today. We showed up, that was the most important thing."
Jones orchestrated most of Liverpool's best play, winning the first penalty, and he was fouled for what the hosts thought was a second before the break, only for it to be overturned by VAR.
The youngster struck his first Premier League goal since New Year's Day against Newcastle United, and got both of his shots on target, and Slot was impressed by his performance.
"Very good, the whole team worked very, very hard," Slot told Sky Sports. "He had a difficult job controlling Cole Palmer, which is not easy as he has quality. And he added some important moments, too - involved in two penalty decisions and scoring a goal."