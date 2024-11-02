Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Salah Seals Comeback Win To Send Reds Top

A second-half comeback from Liverpool saw them return to the Premier League summit with a 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield. (More Football News)
Ferdi Kadioglu's eye-catching 14th-minute strike handed the visitors the lead on Saturday, but the Seagulls were unable to make their chances count in a dominant first half.
Cody Gakpo, scorer of two goals against Brighton in the EFL Cup in midweek, fortuitously restored parity in the 69th minute when his cross narrowly evaded Darwin Nunez and nestled into the corner.
And the turnaround was complete three minutes later when Mohamed Salah curled a trademark left-footed finish beyond Bart Verbruggen.
With Arsenal and Manchester City losing, Liverpool are top of the pile on 25 points, two clear of their nearest challengers after the opening 10 games, while Brighton are seventh.
Data Debrief: The Egyptian King
Salah's stunning goal was his 48th match-winning strike in the Premier League, with only five players netting more in the competition’s history.
He also continued his fine record against the Seagulls. The Egyptian now has 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League against Brighton, the most any player has against them in the division.
Since the Seagulls joined the competition in 2017, only Salah himself against Manchester United (18) has more goal involvements against a single opponent in the competition.
Liverpool have now won eight of their 10 Premier League games under Arne Slot (D1 L1), the most ever by a Reds manager in his first 10 top-flight matches in charge of the club.