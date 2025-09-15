Football

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Mo Salah's Stoppage-Time Penalty Puts Reds Back On Top

Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty as Liverpool beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday (September 14) to move back to the top of the English Premier League 2025-26 standings. The defending champions preserved their 100% start to the season thanks to Salah's penalty. After late winners against Bournemouth and Newcastle already this term, Liverpool staged another dramatic finale at Turf Moor. Arne Slot's team looked set to drop points for the first time this season, but was handed a lifeline when Hannibal Mejbri handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. Salah did the rest by blasting a powerful shot past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before running away in celebration.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Liverpool vs Burnley
EPL: Burnley vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

2/8
EPL: Burnley vs Liverpool
EPL: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrate after scoring from a penalty kick during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

3/8
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Burnley
English Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe falls in front of Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

4/8
English Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Burnley's Quilindschy Hartman blocks a cross by Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

5/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Burnley
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

6/8
English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz escapes a tackle by Burnley's Quilindschy Hartman during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

7/8
Britain Soccer Premier League: Liverpool vs Burnley
Britain Soccer Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz holds Burnley's Lyle Foster during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

8/8
Britain Soccer Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool
Britain Soccer Premier League: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Burnley's Quilindschy Hartman guards Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

Latest Stories

  1. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  2. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  4. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  5. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  6. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

  7. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur

  8. Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued