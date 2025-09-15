Football

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Mo Salah's Stoppage-Time Penalty Puts Reds Back On Top

Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty as Liverpool beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday (September 14) to move back to the top of the English Premier League 2025-26 standings. The defending champions preserved their 100% start to the season thanks to Salah's penalty. After late winners against Bournemouth and Newcastle already this term, Liverpool staged another dramatic finale at Turf Moor. Arne Slot's team looked set to drop points for the first time this season, but was handed a lifeline when Hannibal Mejbri handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. Salah did the rest by blasting a powerful shot past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before running away in celebration.