Napoli Vs Inter Milan Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Inter are currently second in Serie A, above Napoli on goal difference, with the Nerazzurri on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cristian Chivu
Inter head coach Cristian Chivu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan face Serie A champions Napoli in a mouth-watering contest on Saturday

  • Inter are currently second in Serie A, above Napoli on goal difference

  • Conte's side won't without Rasmus Hojlund due to a muscle injury

Cristian Chivu believes form will go out of the window, with Inter facing a "hard-fought game" against reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

Inter are currently second in Serie A, above Napoli on goal difference, with the Nerazzurri on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, thanks to a 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chivu's side could be four points off the pace of rivals AC Milan by kick-off on Saturday, with the Serie A table looking very tight at the top.

Napoli, meanwhile, come into this match on the back of two successive defeats, having lost 1-0 to Torino last weekend before suffering a thumping 6-2 loss to PSV in Europe.

But those results have only made Chivu more wary of the threat his team will face at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"What's already happened has little to do with it," Chivu said in his press conference.

"We're playing against the Italian champions, and their ambitions are still very high. It will be a hard-fought game, and everyone wants to bring home the result."

Asked if this game could define Inter's season, Chivu added: "This is an important game and we can't deny the evidence.

Related Content
Related Content

"But it's too early to say. There are lots of teams who have already lost twice. Whatever is true for one team is also true for the others.

"We need to understand the importance of the match. We have to have the right conviction and the right passion. The game will not be easy in terms of atmosphere either; we have to be ready mentally."

Unlike his counterpart, Antonio Conte did not face the press ahead of Saturday's match, though reports emerged that they could be without two key players.

Napoli have confirmed that Alex Meret will not be in between the sticks as he has suffered a fracture in his foot during Friday's training session.

And Conte's side are also set to be without Rasmus Hojlund as well due to a muscle injury. The on-loan Manchester United striker is Napoli's highest scorer this season, having netted four goals in six appearances across all competitions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Napoli – Matteo Politano

Matteo Politano, who played 47 games for Inter in Serie A and scored five goals, has scored three goals against the Nerazzurri, only netting more against Milan (six), Genoa (five), and Fiorentina (four).

However, the Napoli winger has not scored in his last 15 league games, last having a longer run since a spell of 18 matches between October 2022 and May 2023.

Inter – Ange-Yoan Bonny

With two goals and three assists, Ange-Yoan Bonny has been involved in each of Inter's last five Serie A goals.

The last Nerazzurri player to be involved in at least that many consecutive league goals for the team was Romelu Lukaku between March and April 2023 (seven, three goals and four assists).

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

These two were in a tight battle throughout last season, and the supercomputer expects the same at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this weekend, given Napoli and Inter have drawn their last three Serie A matches (all 1-1).

That is the same amount of draws as they managed across the previous 12 meetings beforehand (two Napoli wins, seven for Inter). However, the sides have never shared the spoils in four consecutive matches in the competition.

Napoli have won 38 Serie A home matches against Inter (D22 L19), at least three more than they have against any other opponent in the top-flight.

The Partenopei have lost two of their last three league games, though (W1), as many as in their previous 31 (W20 D9). Should they lose on Saturday, it would be the first time since 2009-10 that they lost three of their first eight Serie A matches in a campaign (four).

Inter, meanwhile, have won their last four games after losing two Serie A matches against Udinese and Juventus in August and September.

And Inter are a force to be reckoned with on the road – since the start of last season, they have kept 12 clean sheets away from home, including four in their last five such games – no team in Europe's big five leagues has more in the same period.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Napoli – 32.2%

Draw – 28.4%

Inter – 39.4%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  2. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  3. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. 20 Dead As Hyderabad–Bengaluru Bus Catches Fire After Bike Collision Near Kurnool

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

  5. Bihar Election PM Modi: NDA Meaning Guarantee For Development

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trump And Xi Meet In Bid For Elusive US–China Trade Deal

  2. Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

  3. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

  4. From Turmoil To Tomorrow: Can Bangladesh’s 2026 Elections Bring Stability?

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama