Liverpool Great Alan Hansen 'Seriously Ill' In Hospital

Liverpool have sent their well-wishes to club legend Alan Hansen, who is seriously ill in hospital. (More Football News)
Hansen, who was a key figure in Liverpool's dominant team of the 1980s, won eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three EFL Cups during his 14-year stint with the Reds.
He played 620 matches, and captained Liverpool for four seasons.
No further information was given regarding Hansen's status, though Liverpool said they were in contact with the 68-year-old's family.
"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time," the statement concluded.
Hansen was a long-time pundit on BBC Sport's Match of the Day programme.