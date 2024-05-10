Football

Klopp Discusses Nunez's Liverpool Exit Talk: 'He Has Been Unlucky In So Many Situations'

Darwin Nunez deleted all images of himself in a Liverpool shirt on his personal Instagram account. Rumours regarding a possible end-of-season exit have circulated in recent weeks, with Barcelona supposedly among those interested

Jurgen Klopp (r) consoles Darwin Nunez.
Jurgen Klopp insists he is not aware of any speculation regarding the future of Darwin Nunez as he defended the out-of-form forward. (More Football News)

Nunez missed a good chance in last weekend's 4-2 win over Tottenham as his run without a goal extended to an eighth game in all competitions.

The Uruguay international came in for criticism and later deleted all images of himself in a Liverpool shirt on his personal Instagram account.

Rumours regarding a possible end-of-season exit for Nunez have circulated in recent weeks, with Barcelona supposedly among those interested. 

However, when asked about the 24-year-old at Friday's press conference, Klopp said: "There is no speculation. That must be external. 

"I'm not involved in that anymore. It's just the situation we're in. He was definitely not happy missing that chance [against Tottenham].

"He has been unlucky in so many situations. He does everything right and the ball doesn't go in. There are no alternatives but going through it."

Nunez has 31 goals and assists combined in all competitions this season - a tally only Mohamed Salah (38) can better among Liverpool players.

He is in contention to feature for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Monday as the Reds look to end Klopp's tenure on a winning run.

The German has just two games left in charge, with the contest at Villa Park followed by the visit of Wolves at Anfield six days later.

Klopp risks having to watch that Anfield finale from the stands, though, as he will incur a touchline suspension should he receive a yellow card against Villa.

Asked about that possibility, Klopp told reporters: "I've known this for a long time. I've only got two yellow cards [this season]. A few of my colleagues have already got suspended, so I've got calmer over the years.

"I don't need to be on the touchline [for the final game with Wolves], but it would be cool. It will not be from my side, but I will try absolutely everything not to be involved in any discussions!"

