Liverpool Boss Arne Slot: Mohamed Salah 'Will Always Score Goals'

Arne Slot is confident Mohamed Salah will "always score goals" if he is in the Liverpool team, after the Egyptian's star turn against Bologna. (More Football News)
Having teed up Alexis Mac Allister's opener at Anfield, Salah scored Liverpool's second to seal a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.
In the process, Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in five consecutive home games in the European Cup/Champions League.
He is only the third player to score in five consecutive Champions League home games for a Premier League side, after Thierry Henry with Arsenal (seven) and Ruud van Nistelrooy with Manchester United (six).
"Before [last week's EFL Cup win over West Ham], Mo played three games without scoring a goal," said Slot.
"So it is in football, it can happen that sometimes in three games, you score one or you don't score.
"But these players, like Mo, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them."
Salah's contract expires at the end of this season and he has said this will be his last season at Anfield.
"Mo has done really well today, and I'm happy with the way he does at the moment, and I'm not looking forward to next season," Slot added.
The 46-year-old Dutchman, who replaced Jurgen Klopp, has become Liverpool's first head coach to win eight of their first nine games across all competitions.
His team have won their opening two in the Champions League to sit fifth in the 36-team table. They also top the Premier League.
Slot said: "I don't draw many conclusions from that, but it's nice. So many incredible managers have worked here, doing so many special things.
"The only thing is I hope it is not the only thing people remember me for in two or three years or however long I am here. If all they say is, 'that's the manager who won eight out of nine!'
"I'm hoping to do more special things than just win eight out of my first nine games.
"It also says how I have been left this club – the work rate the players put in, how the staff are helping me get these results."