Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America

Scaloni had harboured hopes of convincing Di Maria to reverse his decision, but he is now resigned to losing the former Real Madrid man

Angel Di Maria lifts the Copa America trophy.
Lionel Scaloni compared Angel Di Maria's Argentina send-off to a movie as the winger produced one of his finest performances in Sunday's Copa America final. (More Football News)

Di Maria had already announced he would call time on his international career at the end of the tournament, which Argentina won by beating Colombia 1-0 in the final.

Argentina's victory – their record-breaking 16th triumph at the Copa – came despite Lionel Messi limping off injured in the 66th minute, with substitute Lautaro Martinez netting an extra-time winner.

Di Maria produced an excellent performance as he led all Argentina players for chances created (three), dribbles (five) and possessions won in the final third (two).

Scaloni had harboured hopes of convincing Di Maria to reverse his decision, but he is now resigned to losing the former Real Madrid man.

"He played spectacular games, but today was one of the best," Scaloni said, as quoted by TyC Sports.

"In addition to playing well, he had the attitude to go and press at a time of the game when his legs were not giving up and he began to run as if he were 25 years old. 

"He's a legend, there's no way to convince him. At least he comes once more and says goodbye to his audience, he deserves it. His story is a movie because of how it ended."

Scaloni's own Argentina future was called into question last year, with the World Cup winner saying he was considering resigning after a win over Brazil last November.

He was ultimately convinced to stay on and is now committed to remaining at the helm for the 2026 World Cup.

"I had a bad time last year, I was not in the right condition," Scaloni said. "I said that because there was an impasse for a few months. The day I have a problem, I'll say it. 

"Today I'm fine, I recovered all that and we hope to continue on this path. The national team demands a lot of energy, I think it's important to be honest. 

"For now I have two more years on my contract. At some point this will be cut. The most beautiful thing is to get back up."

