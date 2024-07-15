Football

'It Didn't Seem Like A Final' – Cristian Romero, Lionel Scaloni Shaken Up By Copa America Chaos

This edition of the Copa America has been marred by crowd trouble, with Uruguay players having been involved in fights in the stands with Colombia fans after last week's semi-final

Lionel Scaloni was concerned during the Copa America final.
Cristian Romero said Argentina's Copa America showdown with Colombia "didn't seem like a final" due to the chaotic scenes outside the ground in Miami. (More Football News)

Fans without tickets flooded the turnstiles at the Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday's clash, with kick-off delayed for almost 90 minutes.

The poor organisation eventually resulted in those fans being allowed to enter, causing further chaos.

Romero, who helped Argentina to a 1-0 victory, said emotions were running high.

"It was hard because many had their families outside, they didn't know what was going on," he told TyC Sports.

"It didn't seem like a final, there was a lot of commotion and a lot of concern."

The sentiment was echoed by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

He told reporters: "It's difficult to explain and understand. An hour [delay]. We had to play like that, with the feeling of not knowing where your family was.

"We saw the videos that were circulating, we were not oblivious to what was happening. I think the boys from Colombia were in a similar situation, very strange."

This edition of the Copa America has been marred by crowd trouble, with Uruguay players having been involved in fights in the stands with Colombia fans after last week's semi-final.

And with the next World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Scaloni feels governing body CONCACAF has plenty of work to do.

"I imagine it will be different, that's how it should be," he said.

"That's what we all hope for. The important thing is that we overcame all these issues."

