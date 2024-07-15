The 2024 Copa America final was delayed by 30 minutes after supporters without tickets breached security outside the Hard Rock Stadium. (Match Blog | More Football News)
Footage circulated on social media showing fans breaking through one of the stadium's main gates, with police making several arrests while attempting to stem the flow of people.
The gate was subsequently locked down, while supporters were seen receiving medical attention and asking for water in the stifling conditions.
The Copa America's climax between Argentina and Colombia was due to begin at 8pm local time (1am BST), but Copa America confirmed that kick-off had been pushed back.
"We would like to inform you that individuals without tickets will not be allowed entry into the stadium," they wrote on X.
"Only those with purchased tickets will be permitted entry once access is reopened. We also inform you that the match will be delayed by 30 minutes, starting at 8:30 PM [local time]."
Reigning champions Argentina are seeking a record-breaking 16th Copa America triumph, while Colombia target their second title - and first since 2001.