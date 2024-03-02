Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won't compete in this year's U.S. Open Cup and just eight of Major League Soccer's 26 American teams will enter the competition. (More Football News)

Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles FC, Salt Lake, San Jose and Seattle will enter the 96-team competition, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.

Houston is the defending tournament champion and the others were among the top seven teams from last year's regular-season Supporters' Shield standings who are not in this year's CONCACAF Champions Cup.