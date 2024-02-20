Lionel Messi Reveals Reason Behind Hong Kong Friendly Absence After Fan Backlash

A day before the Hong Kong match, Messi said, he also tried to play in front of the fans that came to watch Inter Miami's training session.

“I did all I could,” he said. “But I really couldn't play. I felt discomfort and there was a risk it'd get worse.”

He said he played in Japan because his condition had improved by then.

The Argentina star said he has had “a very close and special relationship with China.”

Near the end of his video, he said he “always had and continue to have special affection for" fans in China, and said he hopes to see them again soon.