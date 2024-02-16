Sports

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys: Lionel Messi And Co Draw In Pre-Season Friendly - In Pics

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi played 60 minutes of action against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys as his current team Inter Miami CF drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly. The MLS side scored from a Shanyder Borgelin header however a mistake from Sunderland allowed opposition player Diaz to poke it through the Inter Miami goal. Earlier in the game, Messi missed few chances and saw his free-kick go wide as the former Barca star looks to regain match-fitness ahead of the news season.

February 16, 2024

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) talks with Newell's Old Boys players after their friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) vies for the ball with Newell's Old Boys midfielder Pablo Perez (8) during the first half of a friendly soccer match, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez watches the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Newell's Old Boys in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Newell's Old Boys midfielder Julian Fernandez, left, during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a free kick against Newell's Old Boys during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez (20) and Newell's Old Boys defender Ian Glavinovich vie for the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Shanyder Borgelin (49), second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal against Newell's Old Boys during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Shanyder Borgelin, top center, heads the ball for a goal past Newell's Old Boys goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, front right, and defender Leonel Vangioni, bottom center, during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Newell's Old Boys midfielder Julian Fernandez, left, during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) collides with Newell's Old Boys forward Giovanni Chiaverano (38) during the second half of a friendly soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

