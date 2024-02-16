Sports

Inter Miami Vs Newell's Old Boys: Lionel Messi And Co Draw In Pre-Season Friendly - In Pics

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi played 60 minutes of action against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys as his current team Inter Miami CF drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly. The MLS side scored from a Shanyder Borgelin header however a mistake from Sunderland allowed opposition player Diaz to poke it through the Inter Miami goal. Earlier in the game, Messi missed few chances and saw his free-kick go wide as the former Barca star looks to regain match-fitness ahead of the news season.