Football

Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury

The 37-year-old Lionel Messi limped off a little over an hour into Argentina's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14, and has not featured since

Lionel-Messi-argentina-footballer
Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
info_icon

Lionel Messi has been omitted from Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained in the Copa America final. (More Football News)

The superstar forward limped off a little over an hour into La Albiceleste's 1-0 victory over Colombia in Miami on July 14 and has not featured since.

Messi, 37, did not play in the MLS All-Star game, with his club side Inter Miami confirming he had sustained ligament damage to his right ankle and no timeline has been put on his return.

Lionel Scaloni has the likes of Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Gonzales to call upon, while Lazio forward Valentin Castellanos earns a first call-up.

Argentina face Chile in Buenos Aires on September 5 before travelling to Bogota for a rematch with Colombia five days later.

Scaloni's side, who are hoping to defend their World Cup title in 2026 by qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, are top of CONMEBOL qualifying with five wins from six matches.

The top six nations from CONMEBOL qualify for the tournament, while seventh place goes into a play-off for an additional berth.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  2. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  3. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury
  2. NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch
  3. Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Three Teams Disqualified For Fielding Overage Players
  5. Germany Captain Ilkay Gundogan Retires From International Football
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  2. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  3. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  4. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  5. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  2. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  3. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  4. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  5. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign