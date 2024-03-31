Ligue 1, Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 'Le Classique' On TV, Online In India

French football's top draw the 'Le Classique' is set to take place this Sunday as Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. (Preview | More Football News)
Marseille are currently seventh in the league table with 39 points in 26 games. Their chances of qualifying for the Europa League are still alive and a consistent run from here will keep them in the hunt for Europe. To get the better of the table toppers PSG will be a tough ask for the hosts and with a few injuries the task has only gotten tougher.
PSG are currently 9 points clear the top of the Ligue 1 table and will start as overwhelming favourites in the 'Le Classique'. However the Paris camp is also dealing with a few injuries. Milian Skriniar and Marquinhos are expected to be out with injuries and that could make things a little trickiet for the Les Parisens.
Can Marseille give PSG their second defeat of the season? Looks unlikely as they have to score in the last four games against Paris. Here is how you can watch the top game of French football on TV and online.
Live Streaming Information
When and where will the Marseille Vs PSG be played out?
The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and PSG will be played on Sunday, 31 March 2024 at the Orange Vélodrome. In India, the match will be aired on Monday, 1 April at 12:15 AM.
Where can one watch the live telecast of Marseille Vs PSG in India?
The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Network18 sports channels.
Where and how to live stream Marseille Vs PSG in India?
You can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.