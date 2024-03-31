Football

Ligue 1, Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 'Le Classique' On TV, Online In India

Can Marseille give PSG their second defeat of the season? Looks unlikely as they have to score in the last four games against Paris. Here is how you can watch the top game of French football on TV and online.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40PSG_English
PSG players celebrating Photo: X/@PSG_English
info_icon

French football's top draw the 'Le Classique' is set to take place this Sunday as Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. (Preview | More Football News)

Marseille are currently seventh in the league table with 39 points in 26 games. Their chances of qualifying for the Europa League are still alive and a consistent run from here will keep them in the hunt for Europe. To get the better of the table toppers PSG will be a tough ask for the hosts and with a few injuries the task has only gotten tougher.

Luis Enrique has called for calm heads. - (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Asks PSG Players To Keep Cool Heads Ahead Of Marseille Clash

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

PSG are currently 9 points clear the top of the Ligue 1 table and will start as overwhelming favourites in the 'Le Classique'. However the Paris camp is also dealing with a few injuries. Milian Skriniar and Marquinhos are expected to be out with injuries and that could make things a little trickiet for the Les Parisens.

Can Marseille give PSG their second defeat of the season? Looks unlikely as they have to score in the last four games against Paris. Here is how you can watch the top game of French football on TV and online.

PSG's Tabitha Chawinga, left, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final, second leg, match against BK Hacken at Parc des Princes in Paris on March 28, 2024. - AP/Thibault Camus
UEFA Women's Champions League: It's Barcelona Vs Chelsea, PSG Vs Lyon In Semi-Finals

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

Live Streaming Information

When and where will the Marseille Vs PSG be played out?

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and PSG will be played on Sunday, 31 March 2024 at the Orange Vélodrome. In India, the match will be aired on Monday, 1 April at 12:15 AM.

Where can one watch the live telecast of Marseille Vs PSG in India?

The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Network18 sports channels.

Where and how to live stream Marseille Vs PSG in India?

You can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita