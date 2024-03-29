Football

Marseille Vs PSG Preview: Will 'Le Classique' Drown Out Ligue 1's Call To End Racism

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain fixtures became popular during the 1990s with the arrival of prominent players such as Rudi Voeller and George. Marseille, the only French team to win the UEFA Champions League back in 1993, have fallen well behind since PSG were taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. Le Classique, however, continues to stir up passion

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%20(Marseille)
Stade Velodrome will host bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 clash. Photo: X (Marseille)
info_icon

For Jonathan Clauss, the France friendly against Chile this week was meant to be pure joy in front of his home crowd. (More Football News)

It ended up as a sour 11-minute experience concluded by an injury that ruled out the defender from French soccer's biggest game this weekend.

Clauss, who plays for Marseille, left the pitch with a torn left hamstring and was forced to watch his teammates' 3-2 win from the sidelines.

The former Lens player is expected to be out of action for up to four weeks at a crucial moment of the season for Marseille, which has big matches lined up against Lille then Benfica in the Europa League following the clash with bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Advertisement

Arsenal players celebrating - X/@Arsenal
Premier League, Man City Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Marseille was already hit by an injury crisis ahead of hosting PSG at a sold-out Stade Velodrome in a match known as “Le Classique.”

The confrontation became popular during the 1990s when the arrival of prominent players such as Rudi Voeller and George Weah ignited the rivalry. Marseille, the only French team to win the Champions League back in 1993, has fallen well behind since PSG was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011, but the game continues to stir up passion.

PSG has won 11 of the last 14 matches against Marseille. Marseille has failed to score in the last four.

Advertisement

Clauss is just the latest name to join Marseille's injury list. The defense has been severely hit, and it's a big blow before PSG's attacking armada led by Kylian Mbappe sets foot in town.

"Willie Kirk was determined to have breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable," read a club statement. - Bradley Collyer/PA
Willie Kirk Sacked As Leicester City Manager After Position Became ‘Untenable’

BY Stats Perform

Alongside Clauss, Bamo Meïté and Amir Murillo have already been ruled out, while Samuel Gigot and Leonardo Balerdi are doubtful. Building a solid backline should give a real headache to interim coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who has managed to put the club back on track since he replaced Gennaro Gattuso last month.

With eight league matches left, seventh-placed Marseille is lagging 20 points behind PSG but can still qualify for next season's Champions League. At the top, PSG has a 12-point lead over Brest and looks all but guaranteed a record-extending 12th league title.

ANTI-RACIST CAMPAIGN

“Let's end racism!” Following incidents earlier this season, that's the message the league will be hammering at matches in the top two divisions this weekend.

Players will be wearing a special jersey with a badge featuring the word racism crossed out in red. Referees, coaches and other match officials will wear a special armband, while the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 competition badges will change to black and white colors.

The league said this weekend's action will be followed by an auction on April 3 of jerseys worn by the players, with all the profits donated to groups fighting discrimination.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita