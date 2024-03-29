Stakes are high as the Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday in the last meeting of the Premier League top three this season. With ten rounds to go and a solitary point separating third-placed City from Arsenal and Liverpool, Sunday's clash assumes added significance. ( Preview | More Football News)
History is clearly on City's side, having won its last eight home games against the Gunners. City's last home loss in this fixture was in 2015. However, manager Pep Guardiola's preparations haven't been helped by injuries to key defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones during the international break.
After falling away badly at the end of last season to allow City to take the English title, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have learned from that experience.
A good performace here and Arteta could take Arsenal closer to becoming league champion for the first time in 20 years.
Liverpool have not lost a game since December while Arsenal are currently on an eight-match winning streak and a loss for any one of them would hit their title chances. A draw would make things easier for Liverpool who play Brighton on Sunday.
Head to head
Total: 210
Manchester City: 65
Arsenal: 100
Draws: 45
Live Streaming Information
When and where will the Man City Vs Arsenal be played out?
The Premier League match Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, 31 March 2024, 9:00 PM (IST) at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can one watch the live telecast of Man City Vs Arsenal in India?
The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Star Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream Man City Vs Arsenal in India?
You can live stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar platform app and website.