Football

Ligue 1: Mbappe Excluded From PSG Squad For Final League Game Of The Season

The star striker Kylian Mbappe who is leaving PSG after seven seasons at the French league club, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique

AP
Kylian Mbappe has been left out ahead of the final league game of the season. Photo: AP
info_icon

Kylian Mbappé has been left out of the squad traveling to Metz on Sunday for the final league game of the season. (More Football News)

PSG has already been crowned champion for a record-extending 12th time.

The star striker, who is leaving PSG after seven seasons at the French league club, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique.

Lecce's Hamza Rafia, right, and Atalanta's Jose' Dos Santos Ederson battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and Atalanta BC. - AP
Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next

BY Associated Press

Asked to comment, PSG did not give a reason to justify Mbappé's absence.

The forward, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid, is not in the list of PSG players who are not available because of an injury.

Mbappé is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals, including 191 in the league.

He will have a final occasion to play with PSG in the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, tries to control the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United. - AP
Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

BY Associated Press

Mbappé won six league titles with PSG. He will finish as the league top scorer for the sixth time, and fifth outright after sharing the 2020 award with Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappé confirmed last week he will leave at the end of the season, having already told PSG in February.

Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Gianluigi Donnarumma will also sit out the trip to Metz.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Fields To Campaign Trails, Haryana Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections
  2. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging 3 New Criminal Laws Passed By Parliament
  3. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  4. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  5. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shed Tears Of Joy After RCB's Grand Win Against CSK In IPL 2024
  2. Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday
  3. ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
  4. Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights
  5. Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Taide, Prabhsimran Take Off In Hyderabad
  2. Juventus Announce Paolo Montero As New Coach Until End Of Serie A Season
  3. PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele Share Lead Ahead Of Final Round
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Turnaround Will Inspire Other Teams, Says Dinesh Karthik
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup