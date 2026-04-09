Ligue 1 Matchday 29 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

PSG's Desire Doue, right, celebrates with PSG's Ousmane Dembele after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Desire Doue, right, celebrates with PSG's Ousmane Dembele after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus