Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Lukaku’s Record Not In Sight, Says Goalscorer De Cuyper

Maxim De Cuyper scored and assisted in Belgium's 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, drawing comparisons to Romelu Lukaku's early career

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liechtenstein vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Maxim De Cuyper
Maxim De Cuyper celebrates after scoring for Belgium against Liechtenstein in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maxim De Cuyper contributed a goal and an assist against Liechtenstein

  • Belgium secured a dominant 6-0 victory in World Cup qualifying

  • De Cuyper recorded four shots and three dribbles completed

  • Belgium sit third in Group J, three points behind Wales

Maxim De Cuyper joked that he does not think he will catch Belgium's record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku despite netting another goal for his country.

Belgium continued their strong start to World Cup qualifying with a resounding 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in Group J, moving them to seven points.

They currently sit third in the group, three points behind Wales, though they have played two fewer games than the leaders.

Youri Tielemans, Arthur Theate, Kevin De Bruyne and Malick Fofana also got on the scoresheet, though it was De Cuyper who again caught the eye.

De Cuyper recorded the most shots (four), second-most dribbles completed (three), second-most chances created (three), and second-most touches, along with his goal and assist.

The full-back now has four goals and two assists in 11 matches for Belgium, averaging a goal nearly every three games. Lukaku, incidentally, had only scored two goals in the same number of matches at the start of his career.

"Ever catch up with Lukaku?" laughed De Cuyper. "That's not going to happen.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's nice to score those goals. I'm in the right flow and have to enjoy it. Scoring those goals, launching teammates: those are my qualities. Scoring with the head is not.

"It may have been my first header goal. I hit the ball well. It's one of my better goals."

In the first half, Belgium managed just two shots on target, with De Cuyper scoring from one of those, but they stepped up their performance after the break.

They scored with five of their seven attempts on target, and generated 2.2 expected goals (xG) in the second half, and De Bruyne was delighted that their patience paid off.

"We created enough opportunities in the first half," he said. "They may not have been the biggest, but still.

"We often made it to the back line, but the last pass was not great. After 30 to 35 minutes, we felt that they were getting tired, which made it easier in the second half.

"But these matches are never easy. With all due respect to Liechtenstein, but above all, you want to score as much as possible and as quickly as possible. Although you really just have to be patient.

"In the second half, it went better, and the coach did not say much during half-time. We knew ourselves that we could be better in front of Liechtenstein's goal."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Frank Admission For His Semi-final Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz At Flushing Meadows

  4. Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner To Meet Carlos Alcaraz Again After Battling Past Felix Auger-Aliassime

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  2. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  3. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  4. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  5. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  7. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  8. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift